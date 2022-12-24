Dog starts house fire after turning on hairdryer
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.
Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley, Essex, following reports of a smoke-filled house.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire after locating it in the bedroom.
The dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner returned and both were treated for smoke inhalation, the service said.
Watch manager Gary Shinn said: "The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.
"We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed.
"We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress.
"Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them."