Southend £70m leisure complex delayed by finances says council
- Published
Plans for a £70m leisure complex have been put on hold due to economic uncertainty, a council said.
The development of Seaway Car Park in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was due to include a cinema, hotel, restaurants and a new car park.
Southend city council backed the scheme with a £10m investment last year, but the authority said further funding had not yet been secured.
Turnstone Estates, the developer behind the project, has been asked to comment.
At a full council meeting, when asked if funding had been secured, Liberal Democrats councillor Paul Collins said it had not been, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LRDS) said.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Collins, cabinet member for asset management and inward investment, added: "Our desire to move the Seaways project forward remains strong, but the wider economic circumstances over this recent period have reaped havoc on the funding markets.
"Therefore, we will be ready to approach funders when the economic conditions are more suitable to do that."
It has been reported the costs of the project, first proposed in 2014, have leapt from £50m to £70m.
The council agreed to put up £10m from its capital reserves after it became clear the project was not financially viable without help.
It said its investment would see it tied into a 40-year annuity leasing agreement, after which it would have the opportunity to buy the whole development for a nominal £1.
The council would also be able to keep any rents and car parking revenue.
The development first faced problems when Cineworld pulled out. Empire Cinema signed up to take its place in 2017, but an economic downturn saw the project flounder once more.
Controversy over a loss of parking spaces saw the planning application decided by the government, but approval was finally given in 2020.
Covid-related lockdowns meant no work went ahead and last year financial appraisals showed the scheme would be unprofitable, which was when the city council stepped in.
However, a number of restaurants got on board with the development last year.
