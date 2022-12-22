Grays sinkhole: Rectory Road closed and homes evacuated
- Published
A road has been closed and two homes have been evacuated after a sinkhole appeared.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said a sinkhole, measuring approximately 6ft (1.8m) by 4ft (1.2m), was affecting the driveways of two adjoining properties on Rectory Road in Grays.
Thurrock Council said the road had been closed as a precautionary measure.
The fire service said it was working with the council, police and utility companies "to make the scene safe".
The service said it was called to a report of a sinkhole at 11:40 GMT.
"He requested a crew from Grays attend as a precaution, due to an exposed gas main," a spokesperson said.
"Our urban search and rescue team have also been requested to assist with investigating the sinkhole further."
Station manager Ean Summerfield said: "Both properties have been evacuated and a section of Rectory Road has been closed, between Chadwell Road and Boscombe Avenue, as a precaution."
A spokesman for the council said there were no injuries it had been made aware of.
