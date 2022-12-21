Pedestrian dies in Southend-on-Sea hit and run collision
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours.
Police were called to Southchurch Road in Southend-on-Sea at about 02:00 GMT to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The person died at the scene. The car involved, which is believed to be light in colour, failed to stop.
Essex Police said the road was expected to remain partially closed for a number of hours.
The force has called for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
