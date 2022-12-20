Thurrock Council former chief executive to get £50k notice pay
The departing chief executive of a debt-ridden council will be paid about £50,000 despite not working out her notice, it has been revealed.
Lyn Carpenter has already resigned from Thurrock Council with immediate effect.
The Essex council has now said she would be paid her three-month notice period despite not returning to work.
The local authority, based in Grays, has declared itself effectively bankrupt, with a £469m debt, following a series of investment failures.
Ms Carpenter, who was in a £185,001-£190,000 salary band, was placed on extended leave in September after the government announced it was intervening because of a "serious financial situation".
It appointed neighbouring Essex County Council to take over all major spending decisions in its role as commissioner.
During her resignation negotiations, Ms Carpenter failed to secure an additional exit package, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A council spokesman said: "Employers are legally obliged to pay the notice period for all resigning staff.
"That period for all assistant directors, directors [and] the chief executives at Thurrock Council is three months.
"Thurrock Council has not met any third party legal fees."
LDRS also reported that the suspended finance director, Sean Clark, was still being investigated.
The council issued a Section 114 notice on Monday, admitting it cannot balance the books, and it is in the process of asking the government for financial help.