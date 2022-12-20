Ambassador cancels Canary Islands cruise for 1,400 guests
A cruise line is offering refunds to 1,400 customers after cancelling a fortnight's Christmas holiday in the Canary Islands with two days' notice.
Ambience was due to depart from the Port of Tilbury in Essex on Wednesday.
It was the second trip on board the ship to be cancelled within two days because of an issue with the lifeboat station.
Ambassador Cruise Line has apologised to guests.
A spokeswoman said: "It is never an easy decision to cancel any itinerary, particularly at this time of year.
"However, the health and safety of all our guests, staff and crew is paramount."
The company said the empty ship departed Tilbury on Monday for Bremerhaven in Germany where it would undergo repair tests as a precaution.
Ambassador first cancelled a three-night Christmas markets cruise following pre-departure maintenance checks.
The ship was was due to set sail for Zeebrugge in Belgium on Sunday when the trip was cancelled, with 1,400 people already on board.
Michael Parker, from Sheffield, said there were "gasps" when guests were told over dinner that they would not be sailing.
"It was a shock - a real shock; a bombshell and we were very disappointed," said Mr Parker, a 63-year-old retired police officer, who returned home in the early hours the following morning.
The company said guests were offered refund and transfer options - although Mr Parker said he and his wife spent about £420 on other costs associated with the holiday.
Ambassador said the Canary Island guests would be issued £50 Marks & Spencer gift vouchers, as well as future discounts and drinks packages.
According to Ambassador's website, the 811ft-long (245m) ship was built in 1991 and was refurbished in 2017 and 2022.
It has a casino, gym, library, shopping area, swimming pool, two hot tubs and an outdoor cinema on board.
