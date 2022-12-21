Firefighters tackle Westcliff-on-Sea restaurant blaze
- Published
About 30 firefighters have tackled a fire that started in a restaurant.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to London Road in Westcliff-on-Sea at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday to a fire in a ground-floor restaurant which had spread to a flat above.
The blaze, which has caused fire and smoke damage in on both floors, was extinguished by 20:15.
The fire service said it would investigate the cause when it was safe to do so.
Station manager Dave Walpole said: "Anyone who knows this street will know there are a lot of buildings tightly packed together, so our concern was the potential of it spreading.
"But thanks to our highly skilled crews we brought the fire under control and very quickly stopped it from spreading."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk