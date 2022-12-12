Stephen Bear trial: Jury consider verdicts in sex tape trial
A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the case of a former reality TV contestant charged with offences linked to a sex tape.
Prosecutors allege Stephen Bear shared CCTV video of himself with Georgia Harrison, effectively selling it.
The 32-year-old, of Bryony Close, Loughton, Essex, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
Mr Bear has appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex.
The defendant and Ms Harrison, 27, were recorded on CCTV in his garden in August 2020, a week-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors allege Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, was unaware they were being recorded.
'Profited financially'
Ms Harrison, who has also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, said that when Mr Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone and "made it plain how upset she would be if he did", said Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting.
She told the court she had seen Mr Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day and then later that year became aware it was circulating online.
Ms Carey said that the defendant uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially".
Mr Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, told his trail that he deleted the video in August 2020 and had not sent it to others.
Jurors have been sent home for the day and has been asked to return at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday to continue their deliberations.
