Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sex tape offences
A former reality TV contestant has been found guilty of offences connected to a sex tape of him with a woman.
The prosecution said Stephen Bear, 32, shared a CCTV video online of himself and Georgia Harrison, 27, effectively selling it for money.
Bear, of Bryony Close in Loughton in Essex, denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found the defendant guilty of all charges.
The jury reached unanimous verdicts on both cases of disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress. It returned a majority verdict of 10 to two on the count of voyeurism.
The defendant and Ms Harrison, were recorded on CCTV in his garden in August 2020, the trial heard.
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, said she did not know they were being recorded at the time.
She said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone and "made it plain how upset she would be if he did", said prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC.
Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, also said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp and later became aware of it circulating online.
Ms Carey said that the defendant uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially".
Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, had told jurors he deleted the video in August 2020 and had not sent it to others.
