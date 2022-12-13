Reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sex tape offences
A reality TV contestant has been found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film after a video of him having sex with a woman was published on OnlyFans.
Stephen Bear, 32, shared a CCTV video of himself and Georgia Harrison, 27, effectively selling it for money.
Bear, of Bryony Close in Loughton in Essex, denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner was found guilty of all charges.
The jury reached unanimous verdicts on both counts of disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress. It returned a majority verdict of 10 to two on the count of voyeurism.
Bear and Ms Harrison were recorded on CCTV in his garden in August 2020, the trial heard.
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, said she did not know they were being filmed.
She said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone and "made it plain how upset she would be if he did", said prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC.
Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, also said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp and later became aware of it circulating online.
Ms Carey said the defendant uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially".
Bear had told jurors he deleted the video in August 2020 and had not sent it to others.
'Ashamed, hurt and violated'
In a statement, Ms Harrison said the last two years had been "absolute hell".
She said: "Bear's behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted.
"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.
"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."
Bear has been bailed until 31 January and is due to return to the same court for sentencing after a report has been prepared about him.
