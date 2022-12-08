Wickford garden centre fire could have been a lot worse - manager

Derek BunkerStuart Woodward/BBC
Derek Bunker said the restaurant would be closed for some time

A garden centre manager said damage caused by a fire "could have been a lot worse".

Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Alton Garden Centre in Wickford at 21:29 GMT on Wednesday.

The centre's managing director Derek Bunker said the fire was in the roof of the building and some of the store was left smoke-damaged.

Mr Bunker said the centre would reopen later but the restaurant would remain closed for some time.

Stuart Woodward/BBC
Mr Bunker said the scene was "pretty hectic"

The fire service said an investigation would take place to establish the cause of the fire.

Station manager Mark Elliott said: "Crews did a fantastic job and worked really hard to contain the fire to the mezzanine floor above the kitchen."

Mr Bunker said: "It could have been a lot worse.

"Fifty per cent of the shop is completely untouched but there is smoke damage elsewhere.

"The restaurant unfortunately is going to be shut for quite a while as there is a lot of damage there.

"It hurts but in business these things happen."

