Wickford garden centre fire could have been a lot worse - manager
A garden centre manager said damage caused by a fire "could have been a lot worse".
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Alton Garden Centre in Wickford at 21:29 GMT on Wednesday.
The centre's managing director Derek Bunker said the fire was in the roof of the building and some of the store was left smoke-damaged.
Mr Bunker said the centre would reopen later but the restaurant would remain closed for some time.
The fire service said an investigation would take place to establish the cause of the fire.
Station manager Mark Elliott said: "Crews did a fantastic job and worked really hard to contain the fire to the mezzanine floor above the kitchen."
Mr Bunker said: "It could have been a lot worse.
"Fifty per cent of the shop is completely untouched but there is smoke damage elsewhere.
"The restaurant unfortunately is going to be shut for quite a while as there is a lot of damage there.
"It hurts but in business these things happen."
