Stephen Bear raised OnlyFans fee after 'revenge porn' post, trial hears
A reality TV personality doubled his OnlyFans fee after posting a "revenge porn" video, a trial has been told.
Stephen Bear is accused by ex-partner Georgia Harrison of uploading secretly filmed footage of them having sex to his page without her consent.
She told Chelmsford Crown Court the video posting had "ruined my life".
Mr Bear, 32, of Bryony Close, Loughton, Essex, denies one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
'Brazen'
Giving evidence on Wednesday, 27-year-old Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, said: "After this happened I was in the worst state of my life.
"I can't explain the shame I felt. I did not want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50."
The trial has heard how Mr Bear met with Ms Harrison for lunch on 2 August 2020 before engaging in "consensual sexual intercourse in his garden".
The court was told Mr Bear, who appeared in the MTV show Ex On The Beach, showed Ms Harrison the footage afterwards and uploaded it later that year.
Prosecutors said 273 people paid £8.15 to watch it.
Ms Harrison said to the court she asked Mr Bear not to share it with anyone and told him she would report him to the police if he did.
But jurors were told Mr Bear claimed to police that she laughed at the footage.
'Ruined my life'
Ms Harrison has appeared on TV shows The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and also The Challenge with Mr Bear in 2018.
Gemma Rose, defending, asked her: "You used the term 'revenge porn'. Are you only saying that now because of these charges?"
"I am 100% confident that's what it is," replied Ms Harrison.
"It upset me. It ruined my life. I thought he had respect for me. There was a time when I really did love him and he took me round saying he respected me, he loved me, and at the time I thought he had a promising career on television and he would not do what he did.
"But looking back, I was an absolute idiot."
Ms Harrison's mother, Nicola, also gave evidence, and said her daughter was "crying" when she phoned her the day after being filmed.
'Account hacked'
Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC described to jurors the moment Mr Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport, having returned from Dubai, on 15 January 2021.
She said he claimed not to know what his suitcase looked like at arrivals, only for a pink bag with his name labelled on to appear on the carousel moments later.
An officer statement, read by Ms Carey, accused Mr Bear of trying to prevent police from recovering his mobile phone, which the court was told was never found.
During a police interview, recounted for jurors, Mr Bear claimed Ms Harrison "laughed about" the video and said he "put in a good performance".
The court was told the defendant repeatedly claimed his Instagram account was hacked, but answered "no comment" when asked specific questions.
The trial is due to continue on Thursday.
