Stephen Bear raised OnlyFans fee after 'revenge porn' post, trial hears
A reality TV personality doubled his OnlyFans fee after posting a "revenge porn" video, a trial has been told.
Stephen Bear is accused by his ex-partner Georgia Harrison of uploading secretly filmed footage of them having sex to his page without her consent.
Prosecutors said 273 people paid £8.15 to watch it.
Mr Bear, 32, of Bryony Close, Loughton, Essex, denies one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
'Brazen'
Giving evidence on Wednesday, 27-year-old Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity in the case, said: "After this happened I was in the worst state of my life.
"I can't explain the shame I felt. I did not want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50.
"If he did it or not, which I believe he did, that is no way to act. It is brazen."
The trial at Chelmsford Crown Court has heard how Mr Bear met with complainant Ms Harrison for lunch on 2 August 2020 before engaging in "consensual sexual intercourse in his garden".
The court was told Mr Bear, who appeared in the MTV show Ex On The Beach, showed Ms Harrison the footage afterwards and uploaded it later that year.
Ms Harrison said she had asked him not to share it with anyone and told him she would report him to the police if he did, the court heard.
'Ruined my life'
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on TV shows The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, said she saw "screenshots" when she was questioned by defence barrister Gemma Rose as to whether she knew Mr Bear uploaded it himself.
Mr Rose asked her: "You used the term 'revenge porn'. Are you only saying that now because of these charges?"
Ms Harrison replied: "I am using those words because I am 100% confident that's what it is. I wanted to make clear to Stephen Bear what would happen if he sent those videos.
"It upset me. It ruined my life. I thought he had respect for me. There was a time when I really did love him and he took me round saying he respected me, he loved me, and at the time I thought he had a promising career on television and he would not do what he did.
"But looking back, I was an absolute idiot."
The trial, which is due to last four days, continues.
