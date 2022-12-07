David Amess: Charity Christmas single release for murdered MP
A charity choir is to release a Christmas single in tribute to their late president, Sir David Amess.
The Music Man Project has teamed up with the Royal Marines Band to create the Christmas single, Music Is Magic.
Sir David, the former MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October 2021.
The music education charity, which works with people with learning disabilities, sang at his funeral mass in Westminster Cathedral.
David Stanley, who founded the Music Man Project in 2000 in Southend, said the charity single was a fitting tribute to Sir David, who had been involved with the project for more than 20 years, becoming its president.
Proceeds from the single will go to supporting learning disabled people across the UK.
"He was our biggest champion," Mr Stanley said.
"Those with learning disabilities will often have a physical disability as well and they've got lots of challenges.
"They're the last to really achieve equality in that respect.
"So I'm doing this through music by putting them out there. And David believed in that. And he really believed in them."
In 2019, Sir David helped the Music Man Project organise an event in which 200 children with learning disabilities played at the Royal Albert Hall in front of a crowd of 3,000 people.
"(Sir David) said, 'We've conquered the Royal Albert Hall. Next stop is Broadway'," Mr Stanley remembered.
"That's the ultimate dream.
"So when it came to a tribute, to me this was the best thing ever, because music is magic. It's about bringing people together.
"Our link with the Royal Marines was all about - can the universal language of music connect those elite musicians with my musicians with learning disabilities? And my gosh, the answer is yes."
The Christmas single marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the charity and the Royal Marines Band.
"We couldn't be prouder of this unique collaboration with The Music Man Project," Lt Col Jason Burcham, of the Royal Marines Band Service, said.
"Each performer radiates warmth, energy, and positivity.
"They are also incredibly talented musicians. Rehearsing and recording this single was a wonderful experience."
Music Is Magic will be released on 16 December.
