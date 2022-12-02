Southend man jailed for murdering mother in fire at their home
A man who murdered his bedbound mother by setting fire to their home has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years and 230 days.
Andrew Wilding, 42, was found guilty after a trial at Basildon Crown Court of killing 66-year-old Elsie Pinder in Southend on 3 July 2021.
Essex Police said smoke appeared from the home, in Southchurch Road, 85 seconds after Wilding left to buy a drink from a nearby McDonald's.
He was given a mandatory life sentence.
"Justice has been served for Elsie and the rest of her family, all of whom have carried themselves with incredible dignity," said Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.
"Wilding believed he had concocted a believable story which would ensure he could continue on with his life without being punished."
Police said Wilding, who was his mother's sole carer, knew there was "no chance she would" escape from the building alive because of being bedbound following a stroke.
Neighbours fled the building after Wilding left the scene and one neighbour tried to re-enter and save Ms Pinder and her son - assuming both were inside.
Officers said Wilding, once he returned, told them he had left a battery on charge in the hallway.
Detectives said they found he made internet searches around inheritance pay-outs and the life expectancy of someone who had suffered a stroke.
'Laughter and energy'
Wilding denied two charges, of murder and of arson with intent to endanger life, but was found guilty by a majority jury verdict of 10 to two.
He was also given an eight-year sentence for the arson charge, which would run concurrently with his life term.
Despite her health issues, police said Ms Pinder was "described as being full of laughter and energy".
