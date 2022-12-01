Southend man guilty of murdering his mother in arson attack
- Published
A son murdered his mother when he set fire to their home knowing there was no chance she could escape, police said.
Elsie Pinder, 66, who was unable to leave her bed after a stroke, died in the blaze on Southchurch Road in Southend, Essex, on 3 July 2021.
Smoke was seen coming from the home 85 seconds after Andrew Wilding, 42, left it, Essex Police said.
He denied murder and arson with intent to endanger life but was found guilty of the charges at Basildon Crown Court.
Essex Police said Wilding, who was Ms Pinder's sole carer, had left the house in the early hours of 3 July to go a nearby McDonald's to buy a drink.
It said that as the fire took hold, his neighbours raised the alarm, while a man entered the building in a bid to rescue the mother and son, believing both to be at home.
When Wilding returned, he told officers he had left a battery on charge in the hallway, police said.
Their investigation discovered Wilding had searched on the internet for "fires", "arsons", "murders" and "suspected arson what to look for battery".
They also found he had searched around inheritance pay-outs and the life expectancy of a person with a stroke.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss said: "Andrew Wilding's greed led to him setting a fire in the home he shared with his mother.
"He knew there was no chance she would be able to get out of the building alive.
"Elsie, despite her health issues, was described as being full of laughter and energy."
He added that Wilding knew there were neighbours in the building, so also "undoubtedly put their lives at risk".
He will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk