Basildon hospital: Gas and air suspended over nitrous oxide levels
The use of gas and air pain relief at a hospital maternity suite has been suspended after some staff were exposed to high levels of nitrous oxide.
Tests carried out last year at Basildon University Hospital in Essex revealed the high levels but the installation of a new ventilation system was delayed.
The mixture, Entonox, was expected to be unavailable for three weeks.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said there was no harm to mothers and babies.
The trust also said other pain relief methods would be available.
'Difficult decision'
"We're very sorry that women using the service won't have access to Entonox," said acting chief executive Hannah Coffey.
"While there has been no risk of harm at all to mothers and babies who have used the unit, prolonged exposure to the gas can lead to issues with vitamin B12 deficiency.
"We need to be sure that we are keeping our staff safe, so while we urgently install a new ventilation system we have taken the difficult decision to suspend the use of Entonox."
Acute exposure to nitrous oxide can lead to anaemia, due to the vitamin B12 depletion, and has been linked to fertility issues.
In correspondence sent to staff in October, seen by the BBC, Ms Coffey said the delay to install a new ventilation system, following the tests conducted in Basildon's delivery suite in June 2021, was "unacceptable".
Ms Coffey said all maternity units in the trust, including community sites, would be regularly tested.
Windows were kept open and fans kept on during the investigations.
Pregnant members of staff were redeployed to other hospital areas.
In a statement released on Thursday, she added: "Our midwives are contacting the families we expect to have their babies at Basildon over the next three weeks to talk to them about the options available to them."
Another maternity department in Kent, the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, suspended use of Entonox earlier in the week.
