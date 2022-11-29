Asbestos find closes King Edmund School in Rochford until new year
A secondary school could be closed until January after asbestos was found during building work.
King Edmund School in Rochford, Essex, closed on 15 November after asbestos was found in a demolished building on the site.
The Department for Education requested the school closed so testing could be carried out on other buildings.
Remote learning has been put in place for students and the school said safety was its "biggest priority".
The issue was raised in the Commons by the Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East Sir James Duddridge.
Minister of State at the Department for Education Nick Gibb said the school would need to remain closed while asbestos was removed from a demolition site.
"The school was initially closed as a precaution while we carried out enhanced testing," he said.
"Testing is now complete and the school buildings are safe but asbestos on the site of a previously demolished building remains, so the school will remain closed while it is removed.
"We are doing everything possible to ensure the school site reopens by 3 January."
A spokesperson for the school said: "We are as concerned about the situation as our parents, students and members of the local community.
"Our students' safety and education are, as always, our biggest priority and we thank parents for their continued support.
"All students are now working remotely... with face-to-face provision provided to the school's most vulnerable students at premises provided by Rochford District Council, with further support commencing during this week."
Ross Miller, whose daughter attends the school, told BBC Essex some parents were "pretty stressed and concerned".
"You hear asbestos, you hear school, you hear demolition and so naturally parents will be quite anxious for the safety of their children," he said.
Mr Miller said his daughter was due to be taking her mock GSCE exams before Christmas, but the school may not reopen before the new year.
"The only saving grace is that schools are pretty familiar with virtual working," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: "The safety of pupils and school staff remains the top priority and nothing of concern has been found so far but we are continuing to do tests.
"The school will communicate to parents when they are set to reopen, and we continue to work closely with the local authority and school to minimise the impact on pupils' learning."
