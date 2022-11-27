Rochford: Murder charge after man dies from serious injuries
A man has been charged with murder after a man died at an address in Essex.
Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday.
A man in his 30s, who has not yet been named, died at the scene, Essex Police said.
Perry Coulson, 38, of Lesney Gardens, Rochford, has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates in Southend on Monday.
He was remanded in custody.
