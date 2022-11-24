Braintree man dies after Taser used by Essex Police
A man has died after a Taser was used by police during a disturbance.
The incident happened in Clockhouse Way, in Braintree, at about 11:20 GMT on Monday, as Essex Live reported.
Essex Police said "during [officers'] engagement with a man at the location... a Taser was deployed" and the man died shortly after 13:00.
A spokesman said a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been made, and the the IOPC has confirmed that it will investigate.
In a statement, police said officers who attended had "responded quickly and spoke with people on their arrival to establish the cause of the disturbance and to protect those present".
"During their engagement with a man at the location they had been called to in Clockhouse Way, a Taser was deployed.
"Despite the work of an ambulance crew and police officers present, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1pm."
