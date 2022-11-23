Essex police officer denies assaulting man after traffic stop
A police officer delivered an "elbow strike to the head area" of a man handcuffed on the ground after a traffic stop, a court has been told.
PC Charlie Thompson, 25, of Essex Police, had gone to help colleagues who had stopped a driver on suspicion of using a mobile phone in January.
Colchester Magistrates' Court heard the defendant also pushed the driver to the ground nest to the A127 in Basildon.
PC Thompson of Dedham Road, Boxted, denies one count of assault by beating.
The court heard there was a scuffle before the motorist, Zeki Badruddin, was handcuffed at the side of the road and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Mr Badruddin was not prosecuted.
Prosecutor Micaila Williams said Mr Badruddin was already in cuffs and seated when the defendant arrived at the scene, with it appearing as if the incident had "de-escalated".
She said PC Thompson asked Mr Badruddin's name and then unnecessarily put "his hand firmly on the right-hand shoulder" of him.
When Mr Badruddin asked what he was doing the officer "takes him to the ground", Ms Williams said.
She said the defendant told Mr Badruddin to "get on the ground", adding: "You've just assaulted an officer - we're not having any of this."
Ms Williams said the police officer delivered an "elbow strike to the head area" of Mr Badruddin.
She said the officer later pushed him to the ground for a second time.
'I couldn't move'
Mr Badruddin said he chipped a tooth during the alleged assault and still "feels very anxious" when he sees police officers.
He said: "There was no reason for anyone to be coming near me.
"I was sitting down. I couldn't move. I wasn't being aggressive to anyone."
Andrew McGee, defending, said the "fact Mr Badruddin wasn't prosecuted is neither here nor there - it's irrelevant".
After the incident was flagged, the police constable was put on restricted duties and a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Essex Police said.
The trial continues.
