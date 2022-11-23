Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

A procession from the Mercury Theatre to the Town Hall will be held from 17:30 GMT

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent.

The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent will be presented to the mayor Tim Young.

A procession from the Mercury Theatre to the Town Hall will be held from 17:30 GMT.

The letters patent will be presented to Colchester Mayor Tim Young

From 18:00 there will be a formal robed meeting of Colchester Borough Council during which the royal letters patent will be presented.

Mr Young, Labour mayor, said: "City day is a long time coming, a proud moment for us to celebrate all that makes Colchester what it is, what it was, and what it will continue to be: a fantastic place to live, to work and to visit."

Colchester: A quick guide

Colchester has various claims to fame, including:

David King, the council's Liberal Democrat leader, said: "Becoming a city will further raise that national profile. It will deliver a major boost to the local economy.

"It will create even greater social opportunities, and it will promote our rich heritage and culture."

The commemorations were postponed in September because of the Queen's death.

The council promised there would be community festivals and exhibitions in 2023.

Colchester's rise to city status follows two other Essex towns getting the accolade this century - Southend-on-Sea was presented with its letters patent earlier this year, while Chelmsford was granted city status in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

