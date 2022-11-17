Autumn statement: Essex County Council leader dismisses 5% tax rise
A council leader has said he does not "anticipate" raising taxes to the levels laid out by government in its Autumn Statement.
Conservative Essex County Council leader Kevin Bentley said it was not his intention "unless anything unexpected happens".
Local authorities in England that provide social care were told they can increase council tax by 5% next year.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it would give councils "greater flexibility".
"I can't rule out not raising it because we still have to do work on that, but I wouldn't anticipate going as high as the chancellor has allowed us to," said Mr Bentley.
"Unless anything unexpected happens - and I just have to say that because we've had cost of living rises and inflation rises in the last three or four months that has affected our budget.
"But as we sit here, it's not my intention to raise it that high."
The Labour Party described the council tax announcement as a "bombshell that means normal people will pick up the bill for his [the prime minister's] mistakes".
Essex County Council increased its tax precept by 4.49% in last year's budget - the majority of which was to fund social care - meaning it collects £1,401.12 for every Band D property.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bentley did not echo fears from Hampshire County Council's leader, who said his local authority could "sleep-walk into a financial disaster".
He did however confirm Essex, Thurrock, Southend and local district councils were discussing a devolution deal in line with the announcement for Norfolk and Suffolk.
In its last annual plan, the council estimated £120m in expenditure and losses because of the pandemic.
Mr Bentley said the authority could still move out of County Hall in Chelmsford, which he previously described as being "virtually empty" because of staff working from home.
"The asset of County Hall and other county council buildings needs to be looked at," said Mr Bentley.
"Covid probably drove this but it's right that we should do this anyway."
Other Essex councillors reacted to Mr Hunt's announcement on council tax, including Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for resources, Liberal Democrat Mark Cory, who told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the budget "passes the buck" to local government.
