Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden divides Essex village
An events manager has criticised some villagers for "conspiring" against him after he set up a restaurant in his parents' garden.
Sammy Forway opened the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside their Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex.
The 47-year-old is waiting to find out whether he receives a premises licence.
Nine neighbours submitted formal objections to Uttlesford District Council on various grounds, including noise pollution and parking provision.
"It felt like a bit of a conspiracy against us," said Mr Forway, who said it seemed there was a "vendetta against the venture".
"It seemed a lot of judgements were made without all the information, which was a shame," he said.
Mr Forway, owner of the business Event Horizon, said he has operated the "pop-up" Daily Grind Café for the last six months at the address.
He obtained seven temporary event licences since August for his second venture at the site, the Stone & Coal - the largest of which attracted about 65 people.
He asked the council for an alcohol licence running until 23:00 Mondays to Thursdays, midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 22:30 on Sundays.
He also asked for "occasional late nights" serving alcohol until as late as 03:00 for private events, such as weddings.
Richard and Philippa Marriage, who own the Colville Hall wedding venue 1.5 miles away (2.4km), wrote in their formal objection to the application: "This is virtually a licence to do what they like, when they like, with no limits on number of occasions or what a reasonable noise level might be."
'Approachable'
Mr Forway argued there was enough space for parking on the property and grass verge.
"I have been very surprised by the objections," he said.
"I'm very approachable and anyone could have come down for a coffee and spoken to me."
Essex Police raised no objections to the licence.
Uttlesford District Council officers said the site needed planning permission, but that it had no objections to a licence either.
Eight people wrote letters of support for Mr Forway.
The council's licensing committee met on Monday and a decision is expected within a week.