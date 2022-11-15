Two men arrested after BB gun fired from car around Colchester
- Published
Two men have been arrested after multiple reports of a BB gun being fired from a car as it drove around a town.
Fourteen victims came forward about the incidents which took place across Colchester on Sunday and the early hours of Monday, Essex Police said.
The force said there were no reports of any serious injuries.
The two men were arrested in Wivenhoe Road, Elmstead Market, after a "short pursuit", police said.
They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, failing to stop and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
The pair were released on bail with "strict" conditions imposed, police said.
Det Ch Insp Michael Samuel said: "We take reports of air weapons being fired in public places extremely seriously.
"Such weapons can look and feel very similar to real firearms and therefore can cause the same alarm and distress when they are seen by members of the public.
"Even to very well-trained firearms officers, it can be difficult to be 100% certain that a firearm is not real without closely inspecting it."
