Grays: Blackshots residents back demolition of tower blocks
More than 70% of residents of three tower blocks have called for them to be demolished rather than refurbished.
Thurrock Council has plans to knock down Blackshots Towers in Grays, Essex, and has asked councillors to approve the setting aside of £200,000 to start the scheme.
Kier Hardie House, Bevan House and Morrison House provide 168 homes, most of which are council let.
One resident described the flats as "a huge burden" during a consultation.
"They are extremely expensive to heat and purchase electricity," the resident said.
"They cause severe health problems from damp and mould. They are not large enough for families, with limited storage and space."
Another resident said: "The buildings are 100% at the end of their life and is about time they came down."
During the consultation, 71% of residents said they would rather the buildings be demolished than prolong their life, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council is carrying out a refurbishment of nine tower blocks, including remedial work on the three Blackshots towers.
The current proposals for the trio will address some immediate issues in respect of the existing external cladding system, the ventilation of the communal areas and weatherproofing.
A council report said that would still mean spending in excess of £10m across the three blocks, while not upgrading essential items such as windows, and roof coverings.
The report, due to be discussed by the council's Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Monday, said: "Because of the condition and the standards of these blocks it is clear that, even with a full refurbishment giving a 25-year lifespan, these blocks will no longer meet residents' aspirations.
"It is now critical that the principal of redevelopment is established, and that detailed design and development of proposals is commenced in order that residents can be further consulted on the future of their homes and the wider estate."
