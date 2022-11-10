Just Stop Oil: Arrests made as M25 disrupted for fourth day
- Published
Two people who climbed gantries on the M25 have been arrested, as the motorway is disrupted for a fourth day.
Essex Police said it detained a woman at about 07:10 GMT on the clockwise carriageway about 1.5 miles (2.4km) before junction 28 for the A12.
Surrey Police made one arrest and one person was removed from a gantry at junction eight for Reigate.
National Highways said there were "multiple police-led incidents" on the M25 this morning.
One lane of the M25 was closed for a short time but all lanes between junctions 28 and 29 for the A127 are now open.
"We are working with police forces in each area to bring these incidents to a close," a tweet said.
"Please consider delaying your journey or consider alternative routes."
In Surrey, police officers said they were dealing with activists who had climbed the gantry at junction eight for Reigate and junction seven for the M3.
The road had been closed anti-clockwise.
The Met Police said it was responding to a person "up a gantry" by junction 25, for Enfield, and the road was temporarily closed.
Just Stop Oil, which was responsible for the past three days of action, confirmed that its supporters had climbed on to the overhead gantries of the M25 at multiple locations.
"We're ready to keep going until the government ends new oil and gas," it said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, an Essex Police officer was injured on the M25 amid climate protests which also closed parts of the motorway in Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire.
The police motorcyclist was hurt in a collision which also involved two lorries at a rolling roadblock.
During a speech in the afternoon, the home secretary told police to be firmer against protesters.
Suella Braverman said the "disruption is a threat to our way of life".
On Sunday, the High Court granted an injunction preventing M25 protests, meaning anyone involved in any such protest could be found in contempt of court.