Colchester: Balkerne Gate plaque reported stolen to police
A metal plaque which commemorated one of the oldest Roman gateways in the UK has been reported stolen to police.
The sign, which was drilled into Colchester's Balkerne Gate, was first reported missing in August.
Colchester Civic Society and Colchester Borough Council have now gone public in their appeals for its return.
The gate is believed to have been built in AD 50s to celebrate the Claudian conquest and the plaque is thought to date back as far as the 1930s.
John Burton, president of the Civic Society, said he saw the sign hanging loose from its fixture before noticing it was gone the following day.
"The Balkerne Gate is, of course, outstanding and it is the largest Roman gateway in existence in the UK," he said.
"It would be nice to have it back."
Colchester Borough Council, which operates the city's museums, said it would "continue to support the police in their ongoing investigations to apprehend and prosecute whoever caused damage" to the gateway.
A statement said: "Any wanton act of vandalism is deplorable, but the theft of this rare and important plaque is an appalling act of selfishness and destruction."
