Danielle Jones: Uncle who killed niece's case goes to Parole Board
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has had his case referred to the Parole Board for release.
Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001.
Her uncle Stuart Campbell was jailed for life for her kidnap and murder the following year.
In 2019 Danielle's mother, Linda Jones, said she did not want Campbell to be released if he did not reveal where her body was.
"That's the one thing that still disturbs me quite a bit, not knowing where she is," Mrs Jones said.
She said she backed Helen's Law, named after murdered Helen McCourt, which aims to prevent parole for killers who refuse to reveal the location of their victim's body.
Campbell, a builder and father-of-two, was told he would serve at least 20 years at the time of his jailing.
A spokeswoman for the Parole Board confirmed Campbell's case has been referred to them.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community," she said.
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."
She added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."
No date has been set for a hearing, but it is unlikely to take place before next year.
In 2017, officers from Essex Police dug up garages near to where Danielle's uncle once lived, believing her body may have been buried there.
But despite a five-day search, no trace of her was found.
The force said at the time: "Sadly we have been unable to end the pain Danielle's family have continued to experience and we are no closer to knowing where Danielle is."
