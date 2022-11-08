Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
- Published
Related Topics
A coroner has said he had seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself.
Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle about his care with the NHS hospital trust treating him.
A pre-inquest review heard Essex Police had found messages on his phone reflecting a "very low mood".
A full inquest into the Southend boy's death is to be held in February.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk