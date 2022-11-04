BBC Make a Difference: Essex heroes who go 'extra mile' celebrated
More community heroes have been celebrated as part of the BBC's Make a Difference Awards.
BBC Essex hosted a ceremony at Hatfield Place in Hatfield Peverel.
A riding instructor who saved her neighbour's life and a father-of-six who locked himself in a cage for charity were among the eight winners.
Maldon's Conservative MP John Whittingdale and Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, were among the guests presenting awards.
Make A Difference was formed out of the first pandemic lockdown and became a virtual notice board for people offering help to those in need.
More than eight million people have interacted with it across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
Essex received hundreds of nominations.
Lou Birt, executive editor at BBC Essex, said: "It was a wonderful night that showed the generosity of Essex people. Every nominee goes the extra mile to help others.
"I'm proud that BBC Essex was doing what local radio does best - being at the heart of the community."
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Volunteer: Pesh Kapasiawala, founder of charity 3food4u based in Chigwell. It supports more than 1,000 families and has recruited more than 150 volunteers.
- Community group: Kool Carers, in Pitsea, which supports young people and their families. The group conducted doorstep visits during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
- Fundraiser: Lee Clark, AKA Mr Fundraiser, from Southend-on-Sea. His nominator estimated that he has organised or participated in 111 different events, raising £179,000, for 32 different charities. On one occasion, the father-of-six locked himself in a cage for 24 hours with no food or drink.
- Carer: Angela Read, from Basildon, who has been a support worker for more than 20 years. Her nominator estimated she works more than 80 hours per week.
- Great neighbour: Steph Cox, a Maldon riding instructor, saved Brian Hawes's life in September 2021. Her neighbour, who's aged in his late 80s, was using a weed blower which ignited his garden, causing his clothes to catch fire. She cared for him while they waited for an ambulance.
- Key worker: Alan Browne from Canvey Island organises events as a Morrison's Community Champion. Among his fundraising achievements, the store has raised £19,000 for Young Lives Vs Cancer over the last five years.
- Environmental award: The Warley Place Volunteer Team manages the famous 25-acre Edwardian gardens at Warley Place Nature Reserve. It has raised thousands of pounds for the Essex Wildlife Trust.
- Together award: Paul Nicholls, a former police dog handler from Clacton-on-Sea, has travelled the country promoting walking football for other people suffering with Parkinson's disease. He was instrumental in arranging the first Walking Football National Cup at St George's Park.