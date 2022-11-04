Essex woman Millie Hopkins dies aged 107
A woman who received hundreds of birthday cards after a shout-out from her care home has died aged 107.
Millie Hopkins had lived at Blenheim House in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex since 2014.
Affectionately known as the "Queen" of neighbouring Frinton-on-Sea, she died within hours of feeling unwell on 19 October.
In May, she received a sackfull of birthday wishes, including her eighth card from Queen Elizabeth II.
Care home manager Marlene Ashard said it was "very fitting" that she died in the same year as the late monarch, who died in September.
"She loved the Queen, obviously because she'd had eight birthday cards from the Queen," she said.
"We were all saying I wonder if Millie will get a card from The King [next year], but obviously unfortunately..."
On the occasion of her 107th birthday, carers said she was always knitting and a "pleasure to be looking after".
"She's very much a character; she loves bling and jewellery, a good nail polish and getting hair done," said deputy care home manager Alicja Marvell.
Ms Ashard said their oldest resident "didn't feel well and died suddenly and really peacefully" at the home.
Paramedics were with her and had wanted to take her to hospital, but Ms Hopkins refused to go.
Her funeral, which is open to the public, will take place at Weeley Crematorium on 21 November, with a separate church service for members of her family only.
