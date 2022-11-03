Dovercourt drug dealer jailed for murdering Kerrin Repman with BMW
A drug dealer has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 22 years in jail for murder after he rammed his BMW into the back of his victim's moped.
Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020.
Keith McCarthy, 42, fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant. A jury convicted him of murder at a trial.
Judge Jeremy Donne KC told McCarthy at St Alban's Crown Court that he had "expressed no remorse".
"No sentence imposed by this court can restore what they [Mr Repman's family] have lost," said the judge.
"For the last minute of his life he would have been terrified."
A five-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard how McCarthy, of Hordle Street in Dovercourt, previously assaulted Mr Repman over a "significant" drug debt.
The following day, the defendant crashed into the back of his moped on Marine Parade.
Experts calculated McCarthy's speed reached 80mph (130km/h) during a pursuit.
The father-of-three was thrown from his vehicle and died from multiple injuries.
The moped slid across the road and struck a 79-year-old female pedestrian, who suffered multiple broken bones.
The court heard McCarthy and his 19-year-old son, who was a passenger, then fled the scene after his BMW smashed into a lamppost.
McCarthy was arrested in Ireland in December 2020 after the charity Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward.
After about eight hours in deliberation, a jury found him guilty of murder and of causing grievous bodily harm.
In mitigation, McCarthy's barrister, Jane Bickerstaff KC, said her defendant was not aware of the "existence" of the pedestrian and did not "want to cause her any degree of harm".
In a statement read in court, Mr Repman's mother, Jane Rochford, said McCarthy caused "such unnecessary delays" by contesting his extradition.
"Keith McCarthy has no idea what his actions have done to this family," she said.
"Kerrin will never be forgotten and his children are the focus of all our lives now that he has gone.
"We have so many happy memories and love, and we know that he is with us forever in spirit."
His family previously described how Mr Repman prepared meals for the elderly with the Salvation Army at Christmas, volunteered at his local food bank and was a "talented chef" who gave his job "100% effort".
