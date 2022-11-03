Private photos of wartime Queen to be sold by Colchester auctioneers
A private archive which documents Queen Elizabeth II's experience as a wartime mechanic will go under the hammer.
The collection belonged to her Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) driving instructor, Major Violet Wellesley MBE, who left instructions the documents only be sold after the Queen's death.
The records from 1945 include what is believed to be the only driving licence the monarch ever owned.
Colchester auctioneers, Reeman Dansie, will be selling more than a thousand royal, fine art and antique items on 8 and 9 November, including a pink satin full-length petticoat worn by Her Majesty.
Also on sale are plaster life casts of Sir Winston Churchill's and Princess Diana's hands, the latter of which is advertised at an estimated sale price of £30,000-£40,000.
Reeman Dansie managing director, James Grinter, said Miss Wellesley's archive was "very special".
"The driving licence is totally unique because I believe she never had a licence apart from this one, she didn't need one, hence her cars didn't need registration plates," he said.
"The sale estimate is £1,000 to £2,000 but in all honesty, it will absolutely fly."
The collection includes a handwritten letter from Miss Wellesley, sent to a royal biographer, in which she wrote that the Princess "insisted in fact on being treated as an ordinary ATS".
"She not only crawled under cars but got thoroughly dirty," she said, adding that her driving was "outstanding for a beginner".
"She was a quick learner in everything and delightful to teach as a result. I was very struck by her remarkable eye for detail - and her sense of humour which is unfailing."
