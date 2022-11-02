Colchester teacher who upskirted colleague is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a female colleague's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely.
Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at Bishop William Ward C of E Primary School near Colchester, had already admitted upskirting offences in court.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working in schools.
A misconduct panel said he offered no evidence in his defence.
The panel heard he was employed at the school, in Great Horkesley, from January 2014.
He was arrested on 26 June 2020 and his employment was terminated on 31 December of that year.
The panel said he answered "no comment" in police interviews, but admitted the offences took place on school property.
Tidbury, of Mersea Road in the city, pleaded guilty at Colchester Magistrates' Court and was sentenced in March 2021 to two counts of recording images under clothing to observe another without consent and one count of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent.
'Fell short'
"Mr Tidbury's behaviour exploited his position of trust and should therefore be viewed very seriously in terms of its potential influence on pupils," said the TRA's decision maker, Sarah Buxcey.
"The conduct of Mr Tidbury fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession."
The panel heard he was sentenced to complete a 31-day Horizon sex offenders' programme and to carry out 100 hours' of unpaid work.
He was subject to a restraining order not to contact the victim and was required to sign a sex offenders' register for five years.
Ms Buxcey said he did not offer evidence "attesting to his character or his ability as a teacher".
He has 28 days to appeal against the decision at the High Court.
