Grays lorry deaths: Marius Draghici faces 39 manslaughter charges
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer.
Essex Police said Marius Draghici was detained in Romania in August.
The 49-year-old is accused of 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
At Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier, he spoke only to confirm his name and that he had no UK address.
He was remanded in custody to appear for another preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on 28 November.
Sunday, 23 October, marked three years since the bodies were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays, Essex. Ten bodies were those of teenagers.
