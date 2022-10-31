Colchester Castle's tribute to those accused of witchcraft
- Published
An exhibition has paid tribute to 700 people who were accused of witchcraft in Essex in the 1500s and 1600s.
It is taking place at Colchester Castle in Essex, where hundreds of people were imprisoned during those years.
Curator Ben Paites said about 100 people lost their lives as a result of witchcraft accusations in the county.
He said the "most impactful" part of the exhibition was the wall featuring the names of all those accused.
"Most of these people didn't believe they were witches," Mr Paites said.
"A lot of these people were living on the fringes of society. They were disabled, they were elderly and they were just persecuted because they were different."
Mr Paites said neighbours and relatives would often accuse one another.
"If you did something someone wasn't happy with, they could use the accusation of witchcraft to have you either chased out of the town or have you executed," he said.
The Wicket Sprits exhibition is at Colchester Castle until 6 January.
Mr Paites said after receiving feedback from visitors, the wall of names was "overwhelmingly" the "most impactful part of the exhibition".
"It really shows the scale of what was going on at the time," he said.
"It brings the stories of those that suffered and lost their lives out into the open and make sure they are never forgotten."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk