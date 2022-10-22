Boy, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex.
Police said a man, in his 30s, was pulled from the rubble at a house in St John's Road, Clacton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday night but the boy died at the scene.
The man, who sustained an arm injury, and the boy knew each other, police added.
The boy's death is not being treated as suspicious and file will be prepared for the coroner.
Det Insp James Hardingham, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.
"We're continuing our inquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse."
'Tragic incident'
The house the garage was attached to has been declared safe, the force added.
Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have footage or information to get in touch.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene to try and free the pair.
Station manager Nick Singleton said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community.
"Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see.
"We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident."