Dartford Crossing closure: Two people climb up QE2 Bridge
- Published
Police have closed a major road linking Essex and Kent after two people climbed up the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.
Officers said they received a report at 03:50 BST that the pair had climbed up the bridge.
Essex Police said: "It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.
"This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning."
Traffic has been stopped on the #A282 southbound #QEIIBridge due to a @EssexPoliceUK led incident. Essex Police are at the location and managing the incident. Please allow extra time if travelling and seek an alternative route if possible.. 30 min delays from J30. @DartCharge pic.twitter.com/6jzXLyJBaZ— National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) October 17, 2022
The force said the incident "may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height".
National Highways East wrote on Twitter that there were "60 minute delays with three miles of congestion on the approach".
The 1.7m-long (2.8km) bridge takes traffic southbound on the A282, which connects the M25 London Orbital Motorway in Essex and Kent.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk