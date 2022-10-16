Police probe after man's body found in woodland in Loughton
- Published
A police investigation has begun after a man's body was found in woodland.
His body was discovered on land near to the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex shortly before midday on Saturday.
Essex Police said his death was being treated as suspicious.
Det Supt Rob Kirby appealed for any witnesses to come forward, an said a team of specialist detectives were "working around the clock" to establish what happened.
He said: "In particular, I need anyone who saw a vehicle or any suspicious activity late last night or in the early hours of today to contact us."
Road closures have been put in place, limiting access to the industrial estate.
Det Supt Kirby said the closures "may cause disruption at the beginning of next week as the industrial estate reopens for business".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk