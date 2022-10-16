Mum creates inclusive toy brand to 'positively' represent her son
A mother who started an inclusive toy brand after the birth of her first child said she wanted to create a toy that better represented her son.
Desriee Asomuyide, 29, from Hornchurch, Essex, was inspired to create Little Omo, after being gifted some flashcards with few diverse characters on them.
She said she was concerned that many toys did not "really represent my son".
Since its launch in September 2020, the company has grown its range to include puzzles, books and posters.
The fashion and design graduate said her creations went through many prototypes to ensure that she used the "right colours, the inclusivity and diversity was there and that they positively represented her child".
She has recently brought out a puzzle which tried to incorporate people from different backgrounds, including people who wear "head coverings" or may have different skin textures.
"And it is very important for my son because he can learn not only about black people, but people of other cultures and traditions as well," she said.
"I want every child to sit there with a book or toy from my company and say, I can see myself in this."
The products from her brand have also had a positive impact on different generations, from children to parents and grandparents.
"It touches me so much to hear that the current generation, the next generation will have these products and they can remember playing with them as their childhood memories."
However, Ms Asomuyide mentioned that there needs to be more of a concerted effort from big toy stores to "diversify their range of children's products".
"Because it's really important for every child to see themselves as being beautiful", she said.
"And that is done through them seeing products that look like them."
