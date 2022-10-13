Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to murdered MP
- Published
Parliament has paid tribute to the "diligent" MP Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder.
Sir David, who was Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, expressed his sympathy with his family on behalf of MPs.
Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamist extremist, was given a whole-life jail sentence in April for murdering Sir David.
Addressing the Commons, Sir Lindsay said: "This Saturday marks the first anniversary of the death of our friend and colleague Sir David Amess, who was murdered in his Southend West constituency.
"David was an extremely diligent constituency Member of Parliament and he died carrying out his democratic duties that made his death all the more shocking.
"May I express on behalf of the whole House our sympathy with his family, friends and colleagues, on this sad anniversary.
"David was a long-serving member, respected and liked on all sides of the House.
"We will not forget him."
Ali, 26, stabbed Sir David more than 20 times after getting into the room while pretending to be a NHS employee needing advice about moving to the area from Kentish Town in north London.
Ali told his trial that he had had plans to target various MPs.
Ali was found guilty of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
The judge imposed a whole-life sentence, as opposed to a life sentence with a minimum term, which means Ali will never be released from prison.