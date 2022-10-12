Essex & Herts: Outstanding air ambulance team 'go the extra mile'
An air ambulance service has been praised by inspectors for providing an "outstanding level of care".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out checks on the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) in August and September.
The report said patients felt "truly respected and valued as individuals" and described teamwork as "exemplary".
Ben Myer, EHAAT head of clinical delivery, said "everyone worked so hard to make the desired result a reality".
The service provides emergency care and transport in Essex and Hertfordshire, and surrounding areas when needed.
As well as being rated outstanding overall, the charity was also rated outstanding for being safe, effective, caring, responsive to people's needs - and being well-led.
Zoe Robinson, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: "Feedback from those using the service and their loved ones was overwhelmingly positive and people told us that staff went the extra mile for them and exceeded their expectations."
Inspectors also found staff were "highly motivated" and inspired to provide care that was "kind and promoted people's dignity".
Leaders "understood and managed the priorities and issues facing the service", the report said, and were visible and supportive to patients and staff.
Jane Gurney, EHAAT chief executive, thanked the local community for supporting the service, and issued a personal thank you to "each team member across the charity, whatever their role, all of whom work so hard every day to uphold these high standards".
Mr Myer added: "As ever, the hard work doesn't stop here.
"We will continue to strive for excellence for the patients and communities we care for, building on this result and maintaining our service, as an outstanding organisation with a national and international reputation for excellence."
