Ashley Wadsworth: Man jailed for 'brutal' Canadian girlfriend murder
- Published
A man who inflicted 90 wounds on his Canadian girlfriend has been jailed for life for her murder.
Jack Sepple, 23, killed 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth in a "brutal" attack at a flat they shared in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February.
Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had met Sepple online. She died from stab wounds to the chest.
Sepple was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and six months at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, said he committed a "brutal and cowardly attack" and "gratuitously inflicted some 90 wounds on her body".
He said when the killing happened, Ms Wadsworth was soon to return to Canada and Sepple faced "imminent loss of control over her".
The court heard the pair met online when Ms Wadsworth was 12 and Sepple aged about 15 and they had a long-distance relationship, but Sepple had other relationships during this time.
Ms Wadsworth had moved to the UK in November, according to her Facebook account, and the court heard she had travelled on a tourist visa.
