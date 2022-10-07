Brentwood: Man jailed for friend's 'vacuum cleaner' murder
- Published
A restaurant worker whose family reported him to police after he murdered his friend has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jevgenijs Lapkovskis was in his flat in Brentwood, Essex, when he attacked Lee Murrell, 29, on 5 April.
The 37-year-old, of Warley Hill, admitted murder on the day he was due to stand trial.
He was sentenced on Friday, at Basildon Crown Court, to a minimum term of 14 years in prison.
Various objects were used in the attack, including a "vacuum cleaner pipe".
"It was a severe and sustained assault not done in any form of self defence," said prosecutor Andrew Jackson.
The court heard Mr Murrell was with old school friends on the evening of 4 April, but parted ways to join Lapkovskis in his flat at about 01:00 BST.
Mr Jackson said Lapkovskis's flatmate heard repeated banging at about 07:30.
Lapkovskis video-called his sister, who was in Ireland, and then also his niece, telling one of them: "I think I killed a person."
They both urged him to call the emergency services, but Mr Jackson said: "He was worried about his career and that his life was in ruins."
Police attended the property at 13:10 BST once they were alerted by colleagues in Ireland after a family member of Lapkovskis walked into a police station there to report the matter.
Toxicology tests showed both men were three times over the drink-drive alcohol limit and had consumed "some cocaine".
Mr Jackson said Lapkovskis, who worked at restaurant Brentwood Kitchen, never made clear why he murdered Mr Murrell, adding: "Lee plainly saw the defendant as a friend, someone he could trust, and in whose company he would be safe."
In a statement, Mr Murrell's family said: "Today we finally have justice for Lee.
"After six gruelling months of waiting to see if we would have to endure an emotional and exhausting trial and waiting to find out why Lee's life was taken needlessly and tragically, we didn't get all the answers we wanted and perhaps we never will.
"We would like to thank Essex Police, the justice system and the support services who all worked so hard for Lee with sheer determination and dedication."
