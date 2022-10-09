Garry Lowen: Mr Southend's book aims to raise funds for hospice
A book written by the man known as 'Mr Southend' aims to raise money for the hospice in which he died.
Garry Lowen, 63, who played a huge part in the city's community, died at Fair Havens Hospice in April, a year after his motor neurone disease diagnosis.
His cousin, Sarah Atkins, helped him write the book called And Then... Telling the Story of the Life in My Years.
It is hoped people will be "inspired by his commitment to community," she said.
Mr Lowen owned the Gleneagles Guest House, was a member of Thorpe Bay Rotary for more than 20 years, chaired the Southend Carnival Association and was often called a "stalwart of Southend".
In January 2022, he was granted Freedom of the Borough.
He was supported by Fair Havens in Prittlewell throughout his illness both as an outpatient taking part in activities and therapies and then by its palliative care team.
Mr Lowen had always wanted to write a book but after his diagnosis had resigned himself that it would never happen - until Ms Atkins stepped in.
The retired deputy headteacher, who lives in Suffolk, visited her cousin once a week and recorded their conversations about "what he had done and what he stood for", took notes and asked questions before writing it up.
She said she finished the text before he died and the full text had been read to him.
The foreword was written by his former Belfairs School friend Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York and Lady Amess, the widow of Southend's murdered MP, Sir David Amess, also contributed.
Mr Lowen was friends with Sir David, who had promised to write the afterword.
"Garry was a firm believer in community, that we should all put in more than we took out and that is a central theme through the book," Ms Atkins said.
"He had a very interesting life and was a huge contributor to life in Southend.
"Garry was a very special man and we hope that lots of people will enjoy reading his story and be inspired by his values and commitment to his community.
"We hope that we can raise some money for the hospice in his memory."
