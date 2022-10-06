Elmstead: Footballer Chayse West died after being hit by car at night
An 18-year-old footballer died after being struck by a car as he walked home along a rural Essex road in the dark, an inquest has heard.
Chayse West was on the B1027 in Elmstead, near Colchester, when the collision happened at 05:10 BST on Sunday, 18 September.
He died two days later in hospital from severe head injuries.
A 37-year-old man, from St Osyth, has been arrested and released under investigation.
The area coroner at Chelmsford Coroners' Court, Sonia Hayes, was told the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.
She suspended proceedings pending the ongoing police investigation.
'Oozing character'
Chayse played football in the Essex and Suffolk Border League for Alresford Colne Rangers FC, and as a child he played for Colchester United's Boys' Development Centre.
Corin Haines, chief executive of Colchester United Football in the Community, said last week: "He was a unique player to work with, oozing character and enthusiasm, whilst being extremely tenacious and brave.
"I really enjoyed my time working with him, he was an absolute pleasure to coach and know."
