Colchester: Inquest hears stabbed man was run over 'multiple times'

The inquest into the death of a man has been suspended pending a criminal investigation, a coroner ruled.

Bako Azad Sheikha, 22, died after he was "run over multiple times" and stabbed in Distillery Lane, Colchester, on 12 September.

The area coroner, Sonia Hayes, opened and adjourned the hearing at Chelmsford Coroners' Court on Thursday.

A post mortem investigation concluded Mr Sheikha, who was Kurdish, died from a single stab wound to the heart.

Rakar Rahimi, 22, of no fixed abode, was charged with Mr Sheikha's murder and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing in November.

The force previously appealed to the Kurdish community as part of its investigation.

