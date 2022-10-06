A12 widening in Essex will make 'huge difference', says haulier
The managing director of a freight company has said a long-awaited project to upgrade a busy dual carriageway will "make a huge difference".
The scheme, to widen 15 miles of the A12 in Essex from two lanes to three lanes, has been formally registered with the Planning Inspectorate.
However, Chelmsford City Council, and residents, have criticised the designs.
Gary Rowe, of Pallet Plus, based near Colchester, said it will attract inward investment.
"We could literally lose half a day or a day's work out of the fleet of our trucks because of traffic delays on the A12," said Mr Rowe.
"It will make a huge difference for the efficiency of our lorries. Hopefully for the economy it should attract inward investment.
"I think the A12 has been underfunded. Road infrastructure seems to have moved on, with north and east Essex left behind."
The £1.2bn project will widen the carriageway for the entire stretch between junction 19 at the Boreham Interchange, near Chelmsford, and junction 25 at the Marks Tey Interchange, near Colchester.
National Highways said about 90,000 vehicles use this section every day.
A six-month examination period will take place before the transport secretary decides whether the project will go ahead.
Some residents in Boreham were worried that traffic will be diverted through the village on the B1137 Main Road.
Junctions 20a and 20b will be closed under the plans, meaning drivers must either use the Boreham Interchange, or a new junction 21 at Hatfield Peverel.
Mr Rowe added: "You've got to sympathise with the residents, but, in terms of the environment, stationary traffic and congested traffic on the highway causes much more interference and environmental harm than a free-flowing highway."
Bill Kyle, who is one of three directors of the Boreham Conservation Society company, said the widening was ultimately good news.
"But, there's always a 'but'," he said.
"There will be a deterioration in air quality, there will be an increase in noise and vibration and - I quote them - 'sufficient to cause sleep disturbance'."
A report from National Highways confirmed that residents in Boreham, Hatfield Peverel, Witham and Rivenhall End will be more exposed to fuel emissions.
Chelmsford City Council has suggested chicanes and barriers could be used in Boreham, as well as a 30mph speed limit, to discourage drivers from using the road.
A National Highways spokesman said keeping junctions 20a and 20b, under the plans, would not meet safety standards.
In a statement, the authority said: "We remain confident the proposed improvements to the A12 between Chelmsford and the A120 will lead to an overall reduction in traffic using local roads and can reassure those living in Boreham village that we will continue to listen and work to mitigate any concerns they have."
