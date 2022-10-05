Love Island winner Ekin-Su signs up for Dancing On Ice
- Published
The winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, has confirmed she will be a contestant on Dancing On Ice next year.
The 28-year-old, who lives in Essex, won the ITV2 dating show alongside Davide Sanclimenti in August.
The Turkish actress is the third contestant to be announced by the ITV skating show, following actress Patsy Palmer and former footballer John Fashanu.
Ekin-Su said she "can't wait" to get "on the ice and skate".
As well as Dancing On Ice, it has also been announced that Ekin-Su and Davide will take part on a travel programme for ITV2.
The two-part series, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, will follow Davide returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Ekin-Su before they embark on a tour of the city of Verona, made famous by Romeo and Juliet.
They will then travel through the Tuscan valley and travel to Ekin-Su's hometown in Turkey.
